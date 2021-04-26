World

Navalny's regional groups stop posting on social media due to extremism case

26 April 2021 - 17:20 By Anton Zverev and Tom Balmforth
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a sign as she takes part in a demonstration in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, on April 21 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

The regional offices of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's activist network said on Monday they would no longer publish information on social networks due to an extremism case against them launched by Russian authorities.

"Unfortunately we can no longer work in our previous format," the St. Petersburg branch wrote on its Telegram channel. "It is not safe for our employees and supporters. Starting today no information will appear on this page. It will be frozen."

Moscow prosecutors earlier on Monday ordered regional campaign groups supporting Navalny to stop their activities pending a request to outlaw them and his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

