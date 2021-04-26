World

Situation in India "beyond heartbreaking", WHO chief says

26 April 2021 - 20:22 By Emma Farge, Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields
Image: Christopher Black/WHO/Handout/File Photo/File Photo

The situation in India, where Covid-19 cases have surged, is "beyond heartbreaking", and the World Health Organisation is sending extra staff and supplies there to help fight the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies, including thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies," Tedros told a briefing.

He said he had already announced 2,600 extra WHO staff members were going to India to help support the effort to fight the disease.

Reuters

