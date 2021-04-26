Thai prime minister fined R2,722 for not wearing face mask

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was fined 6,000 baht (R2,722) on Monday for breaching rules aimed at containing the coronavirus by not wearing a face mask, the governor of Bangkok said.

"I informed the prime minister this was a violation of rules", Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang wrote on his official Facebook page. The move came after a photograph of Prayuth appeared on his Facebook page showing him not wearing a mask in a meeting. The photograph was later removed.