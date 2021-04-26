World

Thai prime minister fined R2,722 for not wearing face mask

26 April 2021 - 18:46 By Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was fined for flouting Covid-19 regulations.
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was fined for flouting Covid-19 regulations.
Image: REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was fined 6,000 baht (R2,722) on Monday for breaching rules aimed at containing the coronavirus by not wearing a face mask, the governor of Bangkok said.

"I informed the prime minister this was a violation of rules", Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang wrote on his official Facebook page. The move came after a photograph of Prayuth appeared on his Facebook page showing him not wearing a mask in a meeting. The photograph was later removed.

The prime minister made an inquiry to city hall about the restrictions, which specify that masks should be worn at all times outside residences, prompting his fine, said Aswin.

READ MORE:

Employees can be fired for flouting Covid-19 regulations, experts say

Legal advisors say employers can discipline workers who flout Covid-19 rules outside of work, but only if they have the relevant policies in place.
News
1 month ago

Law does not allow firing of worker who flouts Covid-19 regulations: department

The department of employment and labour has disputed a labour expert's view.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  2. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  3. Education department mulling pupils’ return to classes full-time South Africa
  4. You can't count on UCount ads, watchdog tells Standard Bank customers South Africa
  5. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa

Latest Videos

‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
'I can do it, I just do it differently': Former Paralympian now breaking ...
X