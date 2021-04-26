World

US Supreme Court to hear major case on carrying handguns in public

26 April 2021 - 16:57 By Andrew Chung
The debate over gun control in the United States has intensified in the wake of a spate of recent mass shootings.
The debate over gun control in the United States has intensified in the wake of a spate of recent mass shootings.
Image: Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

The US Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public.

The justices will take up an appeal by two gun owners and the New York affiliate of the NRA, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans, of a lower court ruling throwing out their challenge to the restrictions on concealed handguns outside the home.

Lower courts rejected the argument made by the plaintiffs that the restrictions violated the US Constitution's Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The lawsuit sought an unfettered right to carry concealed handguns in public.

The case could lead to the most consequential ruling on the scope of the Second Amendment in more than a decade.

A state firearms licensing officer had granted the two men "concealed carry" permits but restricted them to hunting and target practice, prompting the legal challenge.

The court's 6-3 conservative majority is seen as sympathetic to an expansive view of Second Amendment rights.

The debate over gun control in the United States has intensified in the wake of a spate of recent mass shootings, including one at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on April 15 in which a gunman killed eight employees and then himself, and two in March in less than a week - one in Georgia and the other in Colorado - that left a total of 18 people dead.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Gunman's motive still unclear in massacre of eight at Indianapolis FedEx site

Authorities said on Friday that it was still too early to know what motivated a gunman who killed eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis ...
News
1 week ago

Chicago to release video of police shooting 13-year-old boy

Chicago's police accountability office was expected on Thursday to release to the public body-camera video footage showing a police officer shooting ...
News
1 week ago

EXPLAINER | More guns than people: Why tighter US firearms laws are unlikely

President Joe Biden announced limited measures to tackle gun violence in the US last week, but more ambitious steps will be harder to enact despite ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  2. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  3. Education department mulling pupils’ return to classes full-time South Africa
  4. You can't count on UCount ads, watchdog tells Standard Bank customers South Africa
  5. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa

Latest Videos

‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
'I can do it, I just do it differently': Former Paralympian now breaking ...
X