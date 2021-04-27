World

Australian official warns drums of war are beating

27 April 2021 - 07:54 By Colin Packham
China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing's control.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing's control.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

One of Australia's most senior security officials has said liberal democracies must brace for war while searching for peace amid elevated global tensions.

Home Affairs Department Secretary Mike Pezzullo said the possibility of war was increasing.

"Today, as free nations again hear the beating drums and watch worryingly the militarisation of issues that we had, until recent years, thought unlikely to be catalysts for war, let us continue to search unceasingly for the chance for peace while bracing again ... for the curse of war," Pezzullo said in a letter to staff on Anazac Day, which honours the country's war dead.

Pezzullo did not specify the catalyst for his warning but it follows a sharp deterioration in Australia's relationship with China and a rise in regional tensions over Taiwan.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Sunday that a conflict involving China over Taiwan "should not be discounted".

Australia's opposition Labor party criticised Pezzullo's comments.

"I think that is pretty hyper-excited language and I am not sure our senior public servants should be using that language," Labor party lawmaker Bill Shorten told Australia's Channel 9.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing's control.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he hoped Australia was aware of the sensitive nature of the issue and could "avoid sending any wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces".

Reuters

READ MORE:

Turkey says better ties with Cairo could boost Libya peace efforts

Turkish talks with Egypt next week could forge renewed cooperation between the estranged regional powers and help efforts to end the war in Libya, ...
News
17 hours ago

Dead children reveal the explosive truth about landmines in Zim

Thousands of landmines laid during Zimbabwe’s war of liberation in the 1970s are still killing civilians
Africa
1 day ago

Foreign leaders arrive for Chad leader's funeral as rebels threaten advance

Foreign leaders began to arrive in Chad on Thursday for the funeral of slain president Idriss Deby as France backed the country's new military ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  2. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  3. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Tokyo Sexwale: a scam or a smear? News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X