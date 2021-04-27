Citing 'stunning progress' on coronavirus, Biden lifts outdoor mask guidelines

Fully vaccinated people can safely engage in outdoor activities like walking and hiking without wearing masks but should continue to use face-coverings in public spaces where they are required, US health regulators and President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

The updated health advice comes as more than half of all adults in the US have now received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Biden said the new advice was a direct result of steps the country had take to fight the coronavirus.

“We’ve made stunning progress because of all of you,” Biden said, adding that Covid-19 cases are “down dramatically”. Deaths among senior citizens have dropped by 80%, as vaccinations have increased, he said.