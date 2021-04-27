Disruptions to immunisation put millions of children at risk: UN, WHO

Millions of children whose immunisations have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in Africa, are now at risk from life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, yellow fever and diphtheria, UN health agencies warn.

Gaps in vaccination coverage have led to serious measles outbreaks in Pakistan and Yemen, the agencies said, and are likely to lead to future epidemics as more regular childhood vaccinations are missed.

"Gaps in vaccination coverage are already having grave, real world consequences," said the World Health Organisation's (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual briefing in which he also announced a new global immunisation strategy.

The strategy aims to reduce by half the number of so-called "zero-dose" children receiving no inoculations from 20 million to 10 million, among other steps.