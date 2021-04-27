World

US probing two new blood clot cases after J&J's Covid-19 vaccine

27 April 2021 - 17:27 By Reuters
One blood clot case was in a male and the other was in a female, both of whom were below 60 years of age. File photo.
One blood clot case was in a male and the other was in a female, both of whom were below 60 years of age. File photo.
Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Two new cases of blood clots after administration of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine are being investigated by federal health officials, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

One case was in a male and the other was in a female, both of whom were below 60 years, according to the agency, taking the total number of confirmed such cases to 17 out of 8 million shots given.

The new cases come after US health regulators on Friday recommended resumption of use of J&J's shot, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday the risks of experiencing the syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets as a result of the vaccine were very low. 

MORE

J&J Covid-19 vaccine study to resume on Wednesday

Reuters reports that a research study in SA further evaluating Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in the field will resume on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Brazil health regulator rejects Russia's Sputnik vaccine

The Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine requested by state governors battling ...
News
12 hours ago

US to share up to 60 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses globally -White House

The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine doses with other countries as they become ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  2. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  3. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Tokyo Sexwale: a scam or a smear? News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X