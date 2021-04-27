World

Washington DC police server hacked, Russian-speaking group claims responsibility

27 April 2021 - 10:28 By Bhargav Acharya
The statement did not identify suspects for the attack, according to the reports. The department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The statement did not identify suspects for the attack, according to the reports. The department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Image: 123RF / Glebstock

The Washington DC police department's server has been hacked, US media quoted it as saying, in an attack that news agency AP reported had been claimed by a Russian-speaking ransomware group.

The department said it was still assessing the extent of the unauthorized access.

"While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter," the district's Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement cited late on Monday by outlets including AP and NBC News.

The statement did not identify suspects for the attack, according to the reports. The department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

AP said there was no indication of any police operations being affected, though it added that ransomware group Babuk had claimed responsibility, and to have stolen sensitive data, including on informants, that it had threatened to share with criminal gangs.

Ransomware groups hold files and networks hostage unless a payment is made.

The Department of Homeland Security's Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last month that dealing with such groups had become his department's top priority.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US imposes sanctions on Russia over election interference, hacking; Moscow vows retaliation

The US on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last ...
News
1 week ago

Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities

The Florida teenager accused of being behind the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts last year has pleaded guilty in the state's 13th Judicial Circuit ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  2. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  3. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Tokyo Sexwale: a scam or a smear? News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X