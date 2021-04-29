World

Four killed at German hospital, employee arrested

29 April 2021 - 11:52 By Reuters
A woman crouches near flowers outside the Oberlin Clinic, where four people were found dead and another seriously injured, following the arrest of a 51-year-old-woman, in Potsdam, Germany, on April 29 2021.
A woman crouches near flowers outside the Oberlin Clinic, where four people were found dead and another seriously injured, following the arrest of a 51-year-old-woman, in Potsdam, Germany, on April 29 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Police in Germany detained a 51-year-old hospital employee and opened a murder inquiry after four people were found dead and another seriously injured at a clinic near Berlin.

Police said they had arrived around 9pm on Wednesday to find people with fatal injuries in several rooms of a ward at the Oberlin Clinic, a specialist orthopaedic hospital in Potsdam, capital of Brandenburg, the state that surrounds Berlin.

“On the basis of the available information, all the victims' injuries were the result of serious violence by a third party,” the police said in a statement.

The regional Tagesspiegel newspaper said they had been attacked with a knife. It said the victims were patients, some of whom had disabilities severe enough to need respiratory support.

Citing police sources, the newspaper said the suspect had told her husband on arriving home that she had killed people that day, whereupon he called the police.

There was no information regarding any motive. 

MORE

French police worker's killer watched jihadist videos just before attack - prosecutor

The Tunisian national who killed a police administrative worker last Friday near Paris had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just ...
News
3 days ago

Gunman shoots man dead, injures woman in front of Paris hospital

An unidentified gunman shot dead a man and injured a woman on Monday in Paris before fleeing on a motorcycle, in what the local mayor said appeared ...
News
2 weeks ago

Norway man goes on trial for attempting to kill seven with hijacked ambulance

A Norwegian man went on trial on Monday accused of hijacking an ambulance and attempting to run over and kill seven people, including two police ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  2. Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA' South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  5. Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world's richest men heats up Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
X