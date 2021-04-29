World

WATCH | 201,000 deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s second Covid-19 wave

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
29 April 2021 - 14:55

India is experiencing a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections. For the past few weeks, cases and deaths have skyrocketed, making it the world’s worst outbreak of infections. 

In New Delhi alone, one death from Covid-19 is being reported every four minutes and ambulances around India have been taking the bodies of victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies burn on rows of funeral pyres.

The second wave has seen at least 300,000 more people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming health facilities and crematoriums and prompting an increasingly urgent response from allies overseas sending equipment.

The country has now lost at least 201,000 people to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Countries around the world have stepped up to offer critical aid. Several nations, such as the US, the UK, Germany and France, have offered support as India’s underfunded healthcare system struggles to cope with the increasing demand for medical oxygen and hospital beds.

READ MORE:

India records 360,960 new Covid-19 cases as death toll passes 200,000

Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend as the country's toll from the coronavirus surged past ...
News
20 hours ago

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its Covid-19 handling

The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of its ...
News
2 days ago

Australia suspends flights from Covid-19 hotspot India

Australia on Tuesday suspended direct flights from India to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants entering the country following a surge in ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  2. Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA' South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  5. Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world's richest men heats up Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X