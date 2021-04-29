World

World to spend $157bn on Covid-19 vaccines up to 2025: report

29 April 2021 - 13:44 By Reuters
Global spending on Covid-19 vaccines could reach $157bn (R2.2 trillion) by 2025. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Shinya Satou

Total global spending on Covid-19 vaccines is projected to reach $157bn (about R2.2 trillion) by 2025, driven by mass vaccination programmes under way and “booster shots” expected every two years, according to a report by US health data company IQVIA Holdings Inc released on Thursday.

IQVIA, which provides data and analytics for the health-care industry, said it expects the first wave of Covid-19 vaccinations to reach about 70% of the world's population by the end of 2022. Booster shots are likely to follow initial vaccinations every two years, the report said, based on current data on the duration of effect of the vaccines.

The US is preparing for the possibility that a booster shot will be needed between nine to 12 months after people receive their first full inoculations against Covid-19, a White House official said earlier this month. Pfizer Inc has also said boosters may be needed within 12 months.

Vaccine spending is expected to be highest this year at $54bn (R767.47bn), with huge vaccination campaigns under way around the world. It is expected to decrease after that, eventually to $11bn (R156.34bn) in 2025, as increased competition and vaccine volumes drive down prices, said Murray Aitken, a senior vice-president at IQVIA.



