Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani denies representing Ukrainians

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani denied on Thursday he had ever represented a Ukrainian national, a day after federal agents searched his Manhattan apartment and office as part of a probe into his business dealings in Ukraine.

Giuliani said the agents seized seven or eight electronic devices and the search warrant included an allegation that he had failed to register as a foreign agent, a violation of lobbying laws.

“I've never represented a Ukrainian national or official before the US government,” Giuliani said in an interview on Fox News.

Federal prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani for nearly one-and-a-half years over his Ukrainian business dealings while serving as Trump's attorney. He has not formally been accused of any wrongdoing.

Trump criticised the investigation into Giuliani on Thursday.

“It’s very, very unfair,” Trump told Fox Business Network in a telephone interview. “Rudy is a patriot who loves this country and I don’t know what they’re looking for, what they’re doing. They said it had to do with filing of various papers.”