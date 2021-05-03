Estee Lauder sales hit by lackluster demand for makeup

Estee Lauder Cos Inc missed analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Monday, as weak demand for its luxury foundations and lipsticks offset growth at the cosmetics maker's skincare brands, with people continuing to work from home.

The company's shares, which touched a record high last week, fell nearly 7%.

Sales of cosmetics and makeup products have taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic as shoppers stay at home, pressuring Estee Lauder's M.A.C and Bobbi Brown brands.

Lockdowns in certain parts of Western Europe also hampered demand for luxury makeup products, with Estee Lauder's net sales declining across much of the region, notably in the United Kingdom and Spain.

Sales at Estee Lauder's skin care segment jumped 31%, while sales at its makeup segment fell 11%.