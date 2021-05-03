World

One in two people globally lost income due to the pandemic — Gallup

03 May 2021 - 14:09 By Reuters
In Bolivia, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, Indonesia, Honduras and Ecuador, more than 70% people polled said they took home less than before global health crisis. In the US, this figure dropped to 34%.
In Bolivia, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, Indonesia, Honduras and Ecuador, more than 70% people polled said they took home less than before global health crisis. In the US, this figure dropped to 34%.
Image: 123RF/Asawin Klabma

One in two people worldwide saw their earnings drop due to the coronavirus, with people in low-income countries particularly hard hit by job losses or cuts to their working hours, research showed on Monday.

US-based polling company Gallup, which surveyed 300,000 people across 117 countries, found that half of those with jobs earned less because of Covid-19 pandemic disruptions. This translated to 1.6 billion adults globally, it said.

“Worldwide, these percentages ranged from a high of 76% in Thailand to a low of 10% in Switzerland,” said researchers in a statement.

In Bolivia, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, Indonesia, Honduras and Ecuador, more than 70% people polled said they took home less than before global health crisis. In the US, this figure dropped to 34%.

The Covid-19 crisis has hit workers across the world, particularly women, who are over-represented in low-paid precarious sectors such as retail, tourism and food services.

A study by the international charity Oxfam on Thursday said the pandemic had cost women around the world $800 billion in lost income.

The Gallup poll found that more than half of those surveyed said they temporarily stopped working at their job or business — translating to about 1.7 billion adults globally.

In 57 countries including India, Zimbabwe, the Philippines, Kenya, Bangladesh, El Salvador, more than 65% of respondents said they stopped working for a time.

Countries where people were least likely to say they stopped working were predominantly developed, high-income countries.

Fewer than one in 10 of those who had jobs in Austria, Switzerland and Germany said they had stopped working temporarily. In the US, the figure was 39%, research showed.

The poll also showed that one in three people surveyed lost their job or business due to the pandemic — translating into just over one billion people globally.

These figures also varied across nations with lower income countries such as the Philippines, Kenya and Zimbabwe showing more than 60% of respondents lost their jobs or businesses, compared to 3% in Switzerland and 13% in the US. 

READ MORE:

‘I am suffocating under debt review’: Debt counsellor refuses to let go

What Moses Manthata thought was a good plan to get himself out of a sticky debt situation has turned out to be a financial nightmare.
News
3 hours ago

When hard work doesn’t pay off: young people share pain of losing their businesses

Liquidations year-on-year have almost doubled thanks to the pandemic, according to Stats SA
News
19 hours ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Be warned, credit providers, or you won’t be going anywhere

If you don’t want to lose customers, even defaulters, best you keep tabs on how your debt collectors treat them
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

How to manage credit while interest rates are lower

SPONSORED | While lower interest rates offer short-term assistance by reducing loan repayments, cheaper credit can also be a risky temptation
Business
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  4. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X