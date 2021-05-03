World

WHO seeks to fill Covid-19 vaccine gap left by India suspending exports

03 May 2021 - 21:24 By Emma Farge, Stephanie Nebehay and Matthias Blamont
Image: 123RF/Sasirin Pamai

The World Health Organisation is seeking to fill the gap left in the COVAX dose-sharing programme by India suspending exports of AstraZeneca doses and is in talks with donors including the United States, senior WHO officials said on Monday.

"In the next few months we do not expect Serum (Institute of India) to be able to supply the kind of (doses) originally predicted," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

Bruce Aylward, a WHO senior adviser, said there was no firm date for resumption of Indian vaccine exports amid its Covid-19 crisis.

Reuters

