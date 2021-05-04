Australia says chance of jail remote for India travel ban offenders

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure to overturn rules barring travel from Covid-19-ravaged India, said on Tuesday it was “highly unlikely” travellers would face maximum penalties of five years jail and a A$66,000 ($51,000) fine.

Australia last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country until May 15 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases there, and warned offenders will be prosecuted and penalised.

The temporary restrictions have been excoriated by lawmakers, expatriates and the Indian diaspora.

“I don't think it would be fair to suggest these penalties in their most extreme forms are likely to be placed anywhere, but this is a way to ensure we can prevent the virus coming back,” Morrison told local broadcaster Channel Nine.