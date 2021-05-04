World

Brazilian teenager stabs, kills two children in Santa Catarina state school

04 May 2021 - 18:47 By Leonardo Benassatto
The teenager tried to kill himself after the attack, but was contained and taken to hospital by the police.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A Brazilian teenager invaded a school in the city of Saudades, in southern Santa Catarina state, and stabbed two children to death on Tuesday, a local government official confirmed.

Silvia Fernandes dos Santos, a city official, said the attack happened around 10 a.m. local time and also that a teacher was seriously wounded.

The teenager tried to kill himself after the attack, but was contained and taken to hospital by the police.

Reuters

