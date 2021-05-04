World

French politician Marine Le Pen acquitted in trial over breaking hate speech laws

04 May 2021 - 15:33 By Tangi Salaun
Far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party's president Marine Le Pen looks tweeted the images of Islamic State atrocities to highlight what she said was the absurdity of the comparison.
Far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party's president Marine Le Pen looks tweeted the images of Islamic State atrocities to highlight what she said was the absurdity of the comparison.
Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French far-right politician and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was acquitted on Tuesday by a court after facing a trial over publishing images of Islamic State atrocities on Twitter in December 2015, which prosecutors said broke hate speech laws.

Le Pen, whom opinion polls say is likely to face President Emmanuel Macron in the 2022 presidential election final round vote, had tweeted the images after some French media carried comments comparing her National Front party - now renamed Rassemblement National - to Islamic State.

She tweeted the images of Islamic State atrocities to highlight what she said was the absurdity of the comparison.

Le Pen denied any wrongdoing and slammed a politically motivated trial and an attack against freedom of speech.

Reuters

READ MORE:

European mainstream parties cheer downfall of Austrian far-right leader

Politicians from Europe's mainstream parties called on voters to stand against the far right, after a video sting brought down the leader of ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X