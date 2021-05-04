World

Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 13 and injuring 70

04 May 2021 - 09:42 By Reuters
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 4, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Thirteen people were killed and 70 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed onto a road on Monday night, authorities said.

A video on local channel Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on top of cars on a road below.

The accident left a preliminary toll of 13 dead and 70 injured, according to the city's Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum travelled to the scene of the accident and said on Twitter that “firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly.”

Other videos on television stations and social media showed emergency medical crews and firefighters combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.  

