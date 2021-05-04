Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 13 and injuring 70

The accident left a preliminary toll of 13 dead and 70 injured, according to the city's Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum travelled to the scene of the accident and said on Twitter that “firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly.”

Other videos on television stations and social media showed emergency medical crews and firefighters combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.