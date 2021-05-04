World

Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from Brazil, India and South Africa

04 May 2021 - 17:31 By Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz
Poland is imposing quarantine on travellers coming in from SA, Brazil and India.
Poland is imposing quarantine on travellers coming in from SA, Brazil and India.
Image: Alaister Russell

People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, Poland's health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced outbreaks of the variant of Covid-19 in first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas.

"In the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, people travelling from these locations will automatically have to quarantine without the possibility of getting an exception due to a test," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Reuters

READ MORE:

India ‘warned of new variant’, but it seems electioneering, religion more pressing

Scientists, who alerted government about it in early March, feel dejected after being ‘ignored’ by policymakers
World
1 day ago

Taiwan bars arrivals from India as Indonesia reports first cases of Indian Covid-19 variant

Taiwan became the latest place to ban arrivals from coronavirus-stricken India on Monday, as it moves to prevent new infections, with more nations ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X