World

Working from home 'doesn't work for those who want to hustle': JPMorgan CEO

04 May 2021 - 18:56 By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, attends the launching of the Advancing Cities Challenge, in Pantin, a suburb of Paris, France, on November 6 2018.
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, attends the launching of the Advancing Cities Challenge, in Pantin, a suburb of Paris, France, on November 6 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Working from home does not work for everyone, especially those who want "to hustle," JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief executive said on Tuesday at a conference in New York.

The largest American bank recently told it workers that it expects all US-based employees back in offices on a rotational basis by early July, subject to current public health rules limiting office capacity to 50%.

Bank CEO Jamie Dimon said he wants people back at work because exclusively working from home "doesn't work for young people."

"It doesn't work for those who want to hustle. It doesn't work for spontaneous idea generation. It doesn't work for culture," Dimon said at a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

Dimon said he is open to some employees working from home a few days a week, a policy other banks like Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS are reportedly exploring.

But starting on May 17, Dimon said he wants employees bank in the office a few days a week to reacclimate themselves to the workplace after working from home for over a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dimon's "get used to it" approach, which could include requiring employees get vaccinated, has faced a backlash. Dimon said he received a "nasty email" from an employee's wife who disagreed with the push to return to work.

"But that's life," Dimon said, saying the bank will be more competitive and work better for clients with employees meeting in person again.

"In my view, September, October, it will look just like it did before and everyone's going to be happy with it."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Half the world’s workforce lost income during pandemic

The loss of earnings has been particularly high in lower-income countries
World
1 day ago

It’s a case of poor little rich guys as Covid costs Africa’s millionaires

Report gives a gloomy picture of the continent’s wealth sector after the three largest African markets perform poorly
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X