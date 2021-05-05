Australia's most populous state reports first Covid-19 case in more than a month

Australia's most populous state on Wednesday reported its first locally acquired Covid-19 case in more than a month and health authorities are working to trace the source of the infection.

Australia has largely eradicated Covid-19, but a man in his 50s with no known links to hotels used to quarantine people who have arrived from overseas tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the New South Wales (NSW) Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It is NSW's first local Covid-19 case since March 31.

The unnamed man visited several venues in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, the capital of NSW and Australia's biggest city, the ministry said.

Testing on the man showed his viral load was higher than typically seen in other infected people, potentially increasing the chance he has spread the disease, the ministry said. The man is considered to have been infectious since April 30.

"That give us some cause for concern," NSW's Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant told reporters in Sydney.