Covid-19 scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

05 May 2021 - 11:38 By Reuters
A man scatters leaves and flower petals on the grave of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Ahmedabad, India. The country is experiencing a deadly second wave of infections. File photo.
Image: Amit Dave/Reuters

India’s entire delegation to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for Covid-19, the British government said on Wednesday.

“Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now self-isolating,” a British official said.

“The meeting had been enabled by a strict set of Covid-19 protocols, including daily testing of all delegates.”

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the coronavirus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.

The delegation will attempt to meet virtually, Pike said.

The Indian High Commission in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of a report that delegates from G7 countries were self-isolating because of a Covid-19 scare.

India is not a G7 member but was invited by Britain to this week’s summit, along with Australia, SA and South Korea.

