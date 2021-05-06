World

California police investigating fatal Tesla crash

06 May 2021 - 08:20 By Joe White
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that a Tesla operating on Autopilot, which partially automates steering, braking and speed control, is safer than a car operated solely by a human driver.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that a Tesla operating on Autopilot, which partially automates steering, braking and speed control, is safer than a car operated solely by a human driver.
Image: LIghtbox

The California Highway Patrol is investigating why a Tesla vehicle crashed into an overturned truck on a highway near Fontana, California, killing the Tesla's driver and injuring the truck driver and a motorist who had stopped to help him, the agency said on Wednesday.

The highway patrol report did not say whether the Tesla was operating on Autopilot, its semi-autonomous driving system, when the crash occurred at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. The Mack truck had crashed and overturned five minutes earlier, blocking two lanes of the highway, the report said.

The 50-year-old truck driver and the 30-year-old motorist who stopped to help him both sustained major injuries, the police report said. The 35-year-old man driving the Tesla was not identified in the report.

Federal highway safety regulators are investigating 24 accidents involving Tesla vehicles operating on Autopilot.

Officials of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not have an immediate comment.

Tesla could not be reached immediately for comment.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that a Tesla operating on Autopilot, which partially automates steering, braking and speed control, is safer than a car operated solely by a human driver.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tesla, under scrutiny in China, steps up engagement with regulators

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with mainland ...
Motoring
2 days ago

UK government green lights ‘self-driving’ cars on motorways

The UK government on Wednesday became the first country to announce it will regulate the use of self-driving vehicles at slow speeds on motorways, ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  2. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  3. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  5. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X