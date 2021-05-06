EXPLAINER | Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver talks could still take months

US President Joe Biden threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines in a sharp US reversal, but it could take months for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to hammer out any deal.

Before Biden's announcement on Wednesday, India and SA confirmed their intention to draft a new waiver proposal at a WTO General Council meeting, prompting the body's new director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to express hope for “a pragmatic solution”.

The two countries want to ease rules of the WTO's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (Trips) agreement. WTO decisions are based on consensus, so all 164 members must agree.

WHERE ARE THE TALKS NOW?

Ten WTO meetings in seven months have failed to produce a breakthrough, with 60 proposal sponsors from emerging economies, backed by a chorus of campaign groups, Nobel laureates and former world leaders. They are pitted against richer developed countries, such as Switzerland and members of the EU, where many pharmaceutical companies are based.

After the 10th round on April 30, India and SA said they would revise their text from October in time for the next Trips council meeting in the second half of May before further discussion on June 8-9.