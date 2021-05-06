World

Novavax vaccine shows 51% efficacy against SA variant of Covid-19, study finds

06 May 2021 - 07:34 By Reuters
Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine had efficacy of 51% against infections caused by the SA variant among people who were HIV negative, and 43% in a group that included people who were HIV positive.
Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine had efficacy of 51% against infections caused by the SA variant among people who were HIV negative, and 43% in a group that included people who were HIV positive.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSEL/SUNDAY TIMES

Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine had efficacy of 51% against infections caused by the SA variant among people who were HIV negative, and 43% in a group that included people who were HIV positive, according to a new analysis.

The variant, known as B.1.351, carries mutations that threaten the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, several studies have shown. Most vaccine makers, including Novavax, are testing versions of their vaccines to protect against emerging variants.

The Novavax post-hoc analysis was published in the New England Journal of Medicine along with full data from the company's trial in SA, which included nearly 2,700 volunteers who had not been previously infected with the coronavirus.

Results announced in January showed efficacy of 60.1% against symptomatic Covid-19 in the SA trial looking at a mixture of the original virus and the SA variant among those who were HIV-negative. Efficacy was 49.4% among a mixed group of HIV positive and HIV negative participants.

The study also showed that prior infection with an earlier version of the virus did not reduce the risk of Covid-19 caused by the SA variant among people who got placebo shots.

The average age of trial volunteers was 32. Most cases were mild-to-moderate.

The study did not provide data on efficacy of the Novavax vaccine in preventing severe disease or hospitalisation, “one of the most important factors in determining the usefulness of a vaccine,” said Dr Peter English, a retired consultant in communicable disease control and former chair of the British Medical Association’s public health medicine committee.

“Most vaccines are less effective at preventing mild disease than they are at preventing severe disease; so this vaccine could turn out to be much more effective at preventing hospital admissions and deaths — we simply don’t know, yet,” said English, who was not involved in the study.

The trial's main goals were to test how the vaccine performed in people who were HIV negative, as well as those who were HIV positive and medically stable. Among those evaluated, 94% were HIV negative and 6% were HIV positive.

John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York who was not involved in the study, said he is not surprised efficacy was lower among volunteers with HIV, a virus that attacks the immune system. Studying them in SA makes sense because they represent a significant proportion of the population there.

READ MORE

Biden says he plans to back WTO IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccines

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure ...
News
2 hours ago

US move on vaccine IP 'monumental moment' in Covid-19 fight: WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden's plan to back a proposed waiver on intellectual property ...
News
10 hours ago

‘How quickly can we roll them out?’ — Health products regulator on Covid-19 vaccinations before third wave

As SA prepares for the second phase of the vaccine rollout, SA Health Products Regulatory Authority chair Prof Helen Rees says the real challenge ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  2. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  3. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  5. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X