WATCH | New tax bill and deadly protests: what’s happening in Colombia?

New tax bill and deadly protests: what's happening in Colombia?

06 May 2021

Protests which started on April 28 2021 in Colombia have been continuing for more than a week. 

Demonstrators are demanding the withdrawal of a controversial tax reform proposed by the government of President Iván Duque. The government introduced the bill on April 15 as a means to finance public spending and to try to generate about R91m in extra revenue over 10 years to stabilise the country’s finances. But protesters say the tax favours the wealthy and places more strain on the working and middle classes. 

Protesters took to the streets in several Colombian cities, looting. throwing stones and picketing while police officers in some places, fought back.  

After a few days of demonstrations Duque announced that the legislation would be retracted, but the protests are continuing. 

