India's Biological E. to begin Phase III trial of vaccine, production from August

Datla said Biological E. would apply for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the drug based on government advice.

Production “from August but EUA depends on the government. Will follow their advice and directives,” she said in a text message. “75-80 million doses a month from the time of launch.”

Datla declined to comment on any firm deal to contract-manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She told Reuters in February that Biological E. was looking to make about 600 million doses of the J&J vaccine annually.

J&J said last month it was in talks with India's government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose shot.

India, battling the world's worst jump in coronavirus infections, has partially or fully immunised only about 10% of its 1.35 billion people. It has administered a total of 163 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot and a domestically made one called Covaxin.

The country has also received doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia though it has not been launched yet in the country. India has also urged Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna to sell their shots to the country.