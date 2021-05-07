Maldives ex-president Nasheed, wounded in bomb blast, undergoing surgery

Maldives' former president Mohamed Nasheed was undergoing surgery on Friday after he was hit by shrapnel from a bomb blast outside his home, his party said.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for Thursday's explosion in the capital Male that has revived security concerns in the tropical islands known for its luxury resorts.

Nasheed, who is currently speaker of parliament, was getting into his car when the blast occurred. Local media reports suggested that a home-made explosive device was planted on a motorcycle parked near his car.