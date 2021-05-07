World

WATCH | Zoom filter moemish: Ohio senator uses office background to try hide that he is driving

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 May 2021 - 10:00

Zoom background filters are really handy for a lot of things, including hiding a messy room, but are less helpful when you want to try cover up that you are driving while on a meeting.

Ohio senator Andrew Brenner made headlines around this world this week when he used an office background to make it seem like he was at home during a state board meeting.

He almost got away with it too, except for the fact that he was wearing a seat belt. 

We don't know whether to give him the “moemish of the week” prize for his L, or applaud him for buckling up.

Brenner told The Columbus Dispatch that he “wasn’t distracted” during the meeting and treated it like a phone call.

“I had two meetings that were back-to-back that were in separate locations, and I’ve actually been on other calls, numerous calls, while driving. Phone calls for the most part, but on video calls, I’m not paying attention to the video. To me, it’s like a phone call,” he said.

According to the New York Times, the incident came as the state's leaders debated a distracted-driving bill, to include a ban on texting, livestreaming, photo taking and the use of mobile apps while driving.

