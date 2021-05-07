WATCH | Zoom filter moemish: Ohio senator uses office background to try hide that he is driving

Zoom background filters are really handy for a lot of things, including hiding a messy room, but are less helpful when you want to try cover up that you are driving while on a meeting.

Ohio senator Andrew Brenner made headlines around this world this week when he used an office background to make it seem like he was at home during a state board meeting.

He almost got away with it too, except for the fact that he was wearing a seat belt.

We don't know whether to give him the “moemish of the week” prize for his L, or applaud him for buckling up.