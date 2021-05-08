World

Attack by unmanned aerial surveillance system targets Iraqi airbase — US-led coalition

08 May 2021 - 12:48 By Reuters
Iraqi security forces are seen at Ain al-Asad airbase near a military helicopter in Anbar province.
Iraqi security forces are seen at Ain al-Asad airbase near a military helicopter in Anbar province.
Image: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani / File photo

An attack by an unmanned aerial surveillance system on Saturday targeted Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq which hosts US and other international forces, but it caused no injuries, a coalition spokesperson said.

US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesperson for the US-led coalition, said on Twitter that the attack was being investigated but that an initial report suggests that the attack took place at 0220 local time and caused damage to a hangar.

The US accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's attack. 

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  3. Soweto's Lindiwe Tsope the first Oprah Winfrey school alumna to obtain a PhD South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  5. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X