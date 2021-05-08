New Zealand to resume Australia 'travel bubble' as Sydney Covid-19 threat eases

New Zealand will lift its partial suspension of a “travel bubble” with Australia from midnight on Sunday as fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney eased.

New Zealand had blocked travel to and from New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday after a couple in Sydney with no links to high risk professions or people tested positive for Covid-19.

The cases prompted a reinstatement of some social distancing measures around Sydney, and a campaign to get more people tested, as authorities scrambled to determine the source of infection.

However, state health officials on Saturday reported a second straight day without a new case, allaying concerns about a wider outbreak in the city.