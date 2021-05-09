World

Bees in the Netherlands trained to detect Covid-19 infections

09 May 2021 - 07:49 By Reuters
Dutch researchers have trained bees to detect Covid-19 infected samples, a finding they say could cut the waiting time for test results to seconds.
Dutch researchers have trained bees to detect Covid-19 infected samples, a finding they say could cut the waiting time for test results to seconds.
Image: NATTHAPRAPHANIN JUNTRAKUL/123RF

Dutch researchers have trained bees, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, to identify samples infected with Covid-19, a finding they said could cut waiting times for test results to just seconds.

To train the bees, scientists in the bio-veterinary research laboratory at Wageningen University gave them sugary water as a reward after showing them samples infected with Covid-19. They would get no reward after being shown a non-infected sample.

Having got used to the system, the bees were able to spontaneously extend their tongues to receive a reward when presented with an infected sample, said Wim van der Poel, a professor of virology who took part in the project.

“We collect normal honeybees from a beekeeper and we put the bees in harnesses,” he said. “Right after presenting a positive sample we also present them with sugar water. And what the bees do is they extend their proboscis to take the sugar water.”

The extending of the bees' straw-like tongues to drink is confirmation of a positive coronavirus test result, according to the researchers.

It can take hours or days to get a Covid-19 test result, but the response from the bees is immediate. The method is also cheap, potentially making it useful for countries where tests are scarce, they said.

But Dirk de Graaf, a professor who studies bees, insects and animal immunology at Ghent University in Belgium, said he did not see the technique replacing more conventional forms of Covid-19 testing in the near future.

“It is a good idea, but I would prefer to carry out tests using the classic diagnostic tools rather than using honeybees for this. I am a huge bee lover, but I would use the bees for other purposes than detecting Covid-19,” he said.

The technique of “insect sniffing” was effectively tested by the US Dept of Defence to detect explosives and toxins in the 1990s, De Graaf said.

Moths, bees and wasps were used “for safety purposes to detect explosives as well as for medical diagnosis,” he said.

But too little is known about the Wageningen testing to determine its true effectiveness, he said, though he was open to the idea of bee testing providing an indication of illness when PCR tests were unavailable.  

READ MORE:

Let Covid-19's coping mechanisms hasten the basic income grant

It seems a lifetime ago that global public policy debates around the implementation of a universal basic income (UBI) were focused primarily on ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

Pope urges vaccine generosity

Pope Francis yesterday supported waiving intellectual property (IP) rights for Covid-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by US President Joe Biden that ...
News
9 hours ago

Japan to extend state of emergency to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases before Olympics

Japan's government is set to extend on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a ...
News
1 day ago

India's Biological E. to begin Phase III trial of vaccine, production from August

India's Biological E. Ltd will soon start Phase III trials of its Covid-19 vaccine and plans producing 75 million to 80 million doses a month from ...
News
1 day ago

'A worrying increase in cases': Covid-19 third wave looms

It’s a race against time, but experts say that vaccines — due to be rolled out more broadly from May 17 — are unlikely to save SA from a Covid third ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  3. Royal family endorse new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  4. Prince Misuzulu calls for unity in Zulu royal household during heartfelt ... South Africa
  5. Madonsela weighs in on Clicks 'chocolate shoplifting’ saga: Release the video ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X