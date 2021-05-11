World

Queen Elizabeth to set out UK government's post-pandemic agenda

11 May 2021 - 07:51 By William James
The speech will contain reforms to the education system, including some to help adults access life-long learning.
The speech will contain reforms to the education system, including some to help adults access life-long learning.
Image: Chris Jackson/Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will present Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-pandemic agenda on Tuesday in a speech written by the government that will set out the new laws that ministers intend to pass in the coming year.

The grand 'State Opening of Parliament', a heavily choreographed and costumed ceremony led by the 95-year-old monarch, will this year involve face masks, social distancing, and fewer guests.

The speech will set out Johnson's policymaking priorities as he plans Britain's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and seeks to fulfil the promises he made to voters in 2019 on creating new opportunities for left-behind regions and communities.

Since his election, Johnson's government has been overwhelmed by efforts to manage a coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered swathes of the economy and put voters in months of restrictive lockdowns.

Now, with Britain's vaccination programme far ahead of most international peers and the spread of the virus contained at very low levels, Johnson is hoping to revive his so-called 'levelling up' narrative.

The speech will contain reforms to the education system, including some to help adults access life-long learning. This is seen by ministers as key to reshaping the British labour force and making it better placed to adapting to new technologies in areas like climate change.

"These new laws are the rocket fuel that we need to level up this country and ensure equal opportunities for all," Johnson said in a statement before the speech. "We know that having the right skills and training is the route to better, well-paid jobs."

The Queen's Speech usually lasts around 10 minutes and is fleshed out by a raft of documents containing details of legislative proposals, consultation plans and other policy papers.

It is expected to detail plans for new asylum rules, reforms of the social care system and to make good a manifesto promise to scrap legislation which limits government's powers to call new elections.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'Cautious hugging' and pints: Boris Johnson to ease England's lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Monday the next phase of lockdown easing in England, giving the green light to "cautious ...
News
21 hours ago

UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June - PM Johnson

Britain is on course to ditch the Covid-19 social distancing rule requiring people to stay at least one metre apart towards the end of next month, ...
News
1 week ago

‘Up to 49% of those infected by virus three weeks after jabs are unlikely to pass it on’

Study gives insight into one of Covid-19’s biggest unknowns - the extent to which vaccines prevent transmission
World
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  4. ‘No ulterior motives’ as Mogoeng exits early News
  5. Man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X