As Covid-19 ravages India, a slum succeeds in turning the tide

Farhana Shaikh used to recoil in disgust when she went to the communal toilet in Dharavi. But since the pandemic struck, efforts to fight Covid-19 have dramatically improved public sanitation in one of Asia's largest slums.

As Indian cities face record daily deaths, new cases have plunged in the Mumbai slum in recent weeks as officials bolstered anti-virus measures first put in place last year - from mass testing to disinfections in public areas, including bathrooms.

"The toilet is being cleaned every day since the last year as against once a week earlier. There's soap and sanitiser and a box for disposing sanitary pads that were otherwise strewn around," Shaikh, 30, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"People are also more cautious now: they are using masks and sanitisers ... exposure to deaths and infections has made everyone fearful," said the mother-of-one.

Home to 850,000 people cramped in 55,000 mostly one-room homes, Dharavi's confirmed coronavirus cases fell to nine on Monday - down from a one-day peak of 99 a month ago, according to local government data.

Residents and local officials say that is largely the result of lessons learned during last year's first wave of cases, when Dharavi defied expectations by tackling an initial surge in infections.

A testing protocol including free tests for tens of thousands of residents was revived as cases crept into double digits, fever camps were set up to scan for symptoms and quarantine facilities set up last year were reopened.