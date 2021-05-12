Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine in pregnant women nationally after death

Brazil's federal government on Tuesday nationally suspended the vaccination of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot, after an expectant mother in Rio de Janeiro died from a stroke possibly related to the inoculation.

Franciele Francinato, coordinator of the Health Ministry's vaccination program, told reporters the suspension was enacted as a precautionary measure after health regulator Anvisa issued a warning about the vaccine's use in pregnant women earlier in the day.

Authorities are investigating the incident. The suspension applies only to AstraZeneca's shot and not to vaccines developed by Sinovac and Pfizer Inc that are also being used in the country.

The pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro died after receiving the AstraZeneca shot, according to state Health Secretary Alexandre Chieppe.

Anvisa said the 35-year-old woman, who was 23 weeks pregnant, died of a hemorrhagic stroke on Monday after checking into a hospital five days earlier.