World

Georgia prosecutor to seek death penalty in spa killings

12 May 2021 - 12:35 By Reuters
Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County poses in a jail booking photograph after he was taken into custody by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in Cordele, Georgia, US. March 16, 2021.
Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County poses in a jail booking photograph after he was taken into custody by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in Cordele, Georgia, US. March 16, 2021.
Image: CRISP COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/ File photo

A Georgia prosecutor said on Tuesday she would seek the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting eight people at Atlanta-area spas, six of them women of Asian descent, saying the suspect committed hate crimes.

Robert Aaron Long, 22, was indicted on murder charges in the March 16 killings of four women in Fulton County, Georgia, as well as on aggravated assault and domestic terrorism charges, according to court documents.

He was previously charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64km) north of Atlanta.

In a court filing, Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis said Long had targeted four women in Atlanta because of their race, national origin and gender.

“Lady Justice in this community is blind,” Willis told a news conference after her court filing. “It does not matter your ethnicity, it does not matter the side of the tracks you come from, it does not matter your wealth. You will be treated as an individual with value.”

In a separate filing, Willis said she would seek the death penalty against Long.

“Death penalty cases are never easy. This is a long journey. And so the biggest hurdle will just be having stamina, but some journeys are worth taking,” Willis said, adding she came to the decision after spending time with the families of the victims and reviewing the evidence.

A lawyer for Long did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, Long told investigators a sex addiction drove him to commit the killings and indicated he frequented spas in the area. Authorities initially declined to name racial animosity as the motive for the massacre, which sent shock waves through the Asian-American community, already rattled by a rise in hate crimes since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that has tracked rising anti-Asian violence during the pandemic, commended the prosecutor's move, calling it “important” and stressing the broader need to address “the combination of racism and misogyny Asian American women experience” in the US.

The bloodshed began with four people killed and another wounded at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County. Two Asian-American women were among the dead there, along with a white woman and a white man.

An hour later in Atlanta, police officers responding to a robbery report arrived at the Gold Spa beauty salon to find three women shot dead. The officers were then called to a separate spa across the street where another woman was found fatally shot. All four women killed in Atlanta were of Asian descent.  

READ MORE:

Atlanta shooting suspect's church decries killings as 'wicked betrayal'

The Baptist church where the suspect in this week's Atlanta-area spa killings was a member issued a statement on Friday decrying the attack as a ...
News
1 month ago

'Our silence is complicity,' says Biden on anti-Asian violence

President Joe Biden deplored a surge in anti-Asian violence in the US after a deadly shooting rampage in Georgia, and asked all Americans to stand ...
News
1 month ago

US to probe Louisville, Kentucky, police after Breonna Taylor death

The US Justice Department on Monday launched a civil probe of the Louisville, Kentucky, police department whose officers last year fatally shot ...
News
2 weeks ago

Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, sought new life away from front line dangers

A US police officer killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday had seven children and had been looking for a new job to protect ...
News
1 month ago

Colorado supermarket shooter kills 10, including police officer

A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, killing 10 people, including a police officer, before being arrested, marking ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X