World

Pfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers

12 May 2021 - 09:10 By Reuters
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was well tolerated by children aged between 12 and 15, the companies have revealed. File photo.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was well tolerated by children aged between 12 and 15, the companies have revealed. File photo.
Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Pfizer Inc has submitted data on its Covid-19 vaccine among 12- to 15-year olds to Britain's health regulator, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, paving the way for its authorization to inoculate children in the country.

“I can confirm we've submitted data on the efficacy of the vaccine in 12 to 15 years olds for review by UK MHRA,” the spokesman told Reuters by e-mail.

The move comes a day after US regulators authorised the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech SE for use in children as young as 12.

In March, Pfizer and BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine was safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, citing a trial of 2,260 adolescents, which resulted in 100% efficacy in preventing the illness.

Pfizer has said it expects to have safety and efficacy data on the vaccine for children aged 2 to 11 in September, when it plans to ask for that age group to be included in the emergency authorization.

The Telegraph earlier reported that Pfizer had asked Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for approval for the vaccine.  

READ MORE:

Data shows one AstraZeneca vaccine dose lowers Covid death risk by 80%

Reuters reports Public Health England said data from the rollout of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80% less ...
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine in pregnant women nationally after death

Brazil's federal government on Tuesday nationally suspended the vaccination of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot, after an expectant ...
News
2 hours ago

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for SA has '95% success rate'

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, 325,000 doses of which landed in Johannesburg this week, offers 95% protection against hospitalisation and death, ...
News
3 days ago

Four things you need to know: Covid-19 variants detected in India and UK have hit SA shores

Here is what you need to know about the new Covid-19 variants.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X