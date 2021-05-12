'She's a hero': Liz Cheney down but not out in Wyoming after crossing Trump

The majority is furious with her vote to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol and her repeated criticism of his claims the election was rigged, according to three dozen voters Reuters interviewed in conservative towns of Gillette and Douglas, more moderate Laramie and the state capitol of Cheyenne over five days this month.

Mike Gapter, owner of a bedding and hot tub store in Laramie, said the 2020 ballot was his final vote for Cheney. “She's proved herself unworthy,” he said.

But an unlikely coalition of traditional Republicans, independents and Democrats — about one third of the voters interviewed — said they would likely vote for her, a floor of support that could keep her hopes alive for re-election.

It is too early for opinion polls about the primary. Wyoming law allows residents of any affiliation to vote in the Republican primary if they switch their registration on election day, potentially helping Cheney.

Cheney, 54, who has not said whether she will run for a fourth term, also could prove to be a formidable target. She raised $1.54m (R21.5m) in the first quarter, her best fundraising quarter since she was elected in 2016.

In pushing to oust her, House Republicans made clear they see their fortunes tied to Trump and his fervent supporters. But his influence could alienate the independent, suburban and women voters need to take back control of the House, said Alex Conant, a former campaign aide to Republican senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

“House Republicans want to be associated with Trump, and they're taking a risk that it might turn off some independent voters,” Conant said.

'PROBLEM FOR EVERYBODY'

Trump remains by far the most popular figure in the Republican Party; but polls show voters are split over what to do with critics like Cheney, while a sizeable minority of Republicans appear ready to move on from him.

In a May 7-10 Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, six out of 10 Republicans said their party would be stronger “when it embraces supporters and critics of Donald Trump,” while four in 10 think it better that the party “purges leaders who are critical” of him.

The poll also found that three in 10 Republicans are interested in “joining a conservative political party that is run by former Republican leaders who have been critical of Donald Trump”.