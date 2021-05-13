China uses coercive policies in Xinjiang to drive down Uyghur birth rates, think-tank says

Coercive policies in China's far western region of Xinjiang have led to a sharp decline in birth rates for Uyghurs and other minorities, which could add to evidence of genocide, an Australian think-tank said in a report released on Wednesday.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report, citing official Chinese data, said that there has been an “unprecedented and precipitous drop in official birth-rates in Xinjiang since 2017,” when China began a campaign to control birth rates in the region.

Xinjiang's birth rate dropped by nearly half from 2017 to 2019, and counties where the population was predominately Uyghur or another minority group saw much sharper declines than other counties, the government-funded institute said in the report.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China maintains that changes in birth rates are linked to improved health and economic policy and it strongly rejects accusations of genocide.

The ASPI analysis is based on Chinese government data, including regional population figures released in March.

“Our analysis builds on previous work and provides compelling evidence that Chinese government policies in Xinjiang may constitute an act of genocide,” it said.