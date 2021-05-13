World

More than 4,000 Indians die of Covid-19 for second straight day

13 May 2021 - 08:44 By Reuters
People wearing protective face masks wait to receive their second dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2021.
People wearing protective face masks wait to receive their second dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

India recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday, while infections stayed below 400,000 for a fourth day, though the virus has become rampant in rural areas where cases can go unreported due to a lack of testing.

Experts remain unsure when numbers will peak and concern is growing about the transmissibility of the variant that is driving infections in India and spreading worldwide.

Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, said most models had predicted a peak this week and that the country could be seeing signs of that trend.

Still, the number of new cases each day is large enough to overwhelm hospitals, she said on Twitter. “The key word is cautious optimism.”

The situation is particularly bad in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with a population of over 230 million. Television pictures have shown families weeping over the dead in rural hospitals or camping in wards to tend the sick.

Bodies have washed up in the Ganges, the river that flows through the state, as crematoriums are overwhelmed and wood for funeral pyres is in short supply.

“Official statistics give you no idea of the devastating pandemic that is raging through rural UP,” wrote well-known activist and opposition politician Yogendra Yadav in The Print.

“Widespread ignorance, lack of nearby or adequate testing facilities, official and unofficial cap on testing and inordinate delays in test reports have meant that in village after village, virtually no-one has been tested, while scores of people complain of a ‘strange fever’".

According to health ministry data, India had 362,727 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120.

The surge in infections has been accompanied by a slowdown in vaccinations, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccinations would be open to all adults from May 1.

Two states — Karnataka, which includes tech hub Bengaluru, and Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai — have announced they will temporarily suspend vaccination for people aged 18-44 years as they prioritise those over 45 who need their second dose.

India is the world's largest vaccine producer, but has run low on stocks in the face of the huge demand. As of Thursday, it had fully vaccinated just over 38.2 million people, or about 2.8% of a population of about 1.35 billion, government data shows. 

READ MORE:

Argentina confirms first cases of Covid-19 variants from India, South Africa

Argentina's Health Ministry on Monday confirmed its first cases of the more contagious Covid-19 variants discovered in India and South Africa in ...
News
2 days ago

India's 7-day Covid-19 average at new high as WHO issues warning on strain

The World Health Organisation said the coronavirus variant first identified in the country last year was being classified as a variant of global ...
News
1 day ago

So, what exactly is the Indian variant and how worried should we really be?

Some of the world’s leading experts tell us what their research has revealed
World
1 day ago

No plans yet to place SA under tighter lockdown restrictions: Zweli Mkhize

New Covid-19 variants, first detected in the UK and India, were confirmed in SA over the weekend.
Politics
1 day ago

WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern

The World Health Organization said on Monday that the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  3. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. 'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Blasting tar at 100km/h? Here’s how Jozi’s Pothole Patrol is trying to fix over ...
Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
X