World

Nine shot in Providence, Rhode Island, three critically wounded

14 May 2021 - 09:08 By Dan Whitcomb
No arrests had been made in the shooting as of about 10pm local time.
No arrests had been made in the shooting as of about 10pm local time.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Nine people were wounded, three of them critical , in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday in an exchange of gunfire between a home and the occupants of a car, police officials said.

Col. Hugh Clements of the Providence Police Department said officers responded to emergency calls shortly before 7pm eastern standard time.

"Upon arrival we found evidence of a large amount of gunfire," Clements said, adding that as many as five guns may have been involved and that police were "familiar with two groups involved."

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of about 10pm local time.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nine killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting

Nine people, including seven children, were killed on Tuesday and many more badly wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the ...
News
2 days ago

Georgia prosecutor to seek death penalty in spa killings

A Georgia prosecutor said on Tuesday she would seek the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting eight people at Atlanta-area spas, six ...
News
1 day ago

Colorado police say suspect who killed six at party had 'control issues'

A man who fatally shot his girlfriend and five other people at a Colorado birthday party last weekend before killing himself had "power and control ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  2. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports South Africa
  3. 'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m ... South Africa
  4. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  5. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X