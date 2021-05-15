Australia carries out first repatriation flight from India after travel ban

Australia carried out its first repatriation flight from India after temporarily banning all travel from the Covid-19-ravaged country last month, the government said, with 80 passengers arriving in Darwin on Saturday from New Delhi.

Passengers had to show two negative Covid-19 tests before boarding the government-backed Qantas flight and were taken upon arrival to a converted mining camp in Howard Springs in the Northern Territory for a two-week quarantine.

The Australian government came under fire for temporarily barring all travel to and from India last month, a policy that drew heavy criticism from lawmakers, expatriates and the Indian diaspora.

A total of 70 passengers were barred from boarding the flight on Friday after they or their close contacts tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We are following the medical advice and ensuring that we protect Australians here and I'm pleased that that first flight has arrived, and obviously there will be more flights to come," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a televised briefing.