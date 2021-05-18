About 5,000 Moroccans illegally enter Spain's Ceuta enclave, says government spokesperson

An unusually large group of about 5,000 Moroccans, many of them minors or families, illegally swam into Spain's northern African enclave of Ceuta on Monday, a spokesperson for the Spanish government's delegation there said.

One person died in the attempt, the spokesperson said.

Crowds of mostly young people swam onto the beach, some running or showing thumbs up, footage by local media Faro showed, in activity that started overnight and gathered pace later in the day.

The Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and nearby Melilla on Morocco's northern coast have long been a magnet for African migrants trying to reach Europe in search of a better life.

But Monday's high number — which included about 1,500 minors, the spokesperson said — was swiftly followed by an announcement by Spanish authorities that they would increase their security presence in the area.

Spain will “keep a cool head,” foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Cadena SER radio, adding that authorities had already started sending those who had just arrived back to Morocco.

Spanish and Moroccan authorities had contacts in the afternoon over what was happening in Ceuta, she said.