Indian navy hunts for 80 missing at sea after devastating cyclone

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said 160 state roads have been destroyed, 40,000 trees uprooted and several houses damaged.

Heavy rain and high winds continued to lash the state but authorities said they were making sure that medical supplies such as life-saving oxygen were being delivered to hospitals.

“Our priority is to clear the roads, so there is no impact on oxygen movement,” said Gaurang Makwana, the top official of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat.

MASS EVACUATIONS

Navy spokesperson Madhwal said five ships backed by surveillance aircraft were scouring the site of the sinking of the barge “P305" in the Bombay High oilfield, where the country's biggest offshore oil rigs are located.

On Monday, the crew sent an SOS that the ship had lost control as the cyclone roared past the Mumbai coastline. Naval ships were deployed to the area and on Tuesday, as it started sinking, many of the crew were rescued from the sea.

The oilfields are about 70km southwest of Mumbai and the barges are deployed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, a construction and engineering company based in Mumbai and were engaged in contract work awarded by Oil and Natural Gas Corp, country's top exploration company.

Afcons did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment, while ONGC said in a statement it was extending help to the navy and coastguard in the rescue effort.

Rescue operations for another vessel, Gal Constructor, which had gone adrift with 137 people on-board were completed on Tuesday with everyone being rescued, the navy said.

More than 200,000 people had been evacuated from their homes in Gujarat before Tauktae, packing gusts of up to 210kph, made landfall.

No damage has been reported at refineries located in Gujarat and sea ports that were expected to be in the storm's path.

At the Jamnagar refinery, the world's biggest oil refinery complex that is owned by Reliance Industries, no damage was reported, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Operations at the Mundra port, India's largest private port, have resumed, a port official said.

Reuters