Israeli strikes on Gaza continue and Hamas rockets resume, as truce calls mount

General strikes were held Tuesday in East Jerusalem, Arab towns within Israel and in the West Bank cities with posts on social media bearing a Palestinian flag and urging solidarity “from the sea to the river”.

Palestinian businesses across East Jerusalem were shuttered, including in the walled Old City, and in the mixed Jewish-Arab port city of Haifa in northern Israel, protest organiser Raja Zaatar told Reuters the strike had closed 90% of businesses in Arab neighbourhoods.

Ra’afat al-Saman, a business owner in East Jerusalem's Salahaddin street, named after the Muslim conqueror who seized Jerusalem from the Crusaders in 1187, said he supported the strike.

The road is just a few minutes walk from Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, which lies in the heart of the walled Old City on the historic compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

“This is the least we could do for our own people. We stand in solidarity with Gaza, Sheikh Jarrah, al-Aqsa and against the violations,” he said.

Yuval Steinitz, an Israeli cabinet minister from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, deplored the strike as “another blow to the delicate fabric of relations and co-operation between Jews and Arabs”.

The Israeli military's chief spokesperson, Brigadier-General Hidai Zilberman, said it was continuing to operate in Gaza in accordance with a target list for the coming 24 hours.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is not talking about a ceasefire. We're focused on the firing,” he told Army Radio.

Gaza residents said Israel was keeping up intense air strikes. In Israel, sirens indicated rocket salvoes were focused on border communities — despite a threat by Hamas on Monday to renew longer-range attacks on Tel Aviv.

WEST BANK

Demonstrations over the Gaza crisis and recent Jerusalem tensions were also planned for Ramallah, Hebron and other Palestinian cities across the West Bank.

Strike participation in Ramallah seemed to be high, with the main highway from the city centre to the Qalandia checkpoint giving access to Jerusalem almost completely deserted, a Reuters witness said.