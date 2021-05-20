Rhodes will not fall: Oxford college to retain statue

An Oxford University college said it would not remove a statue of the 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of British antiracism protests due to high costs and complex heritage planning rules.

Oriel College has been under pressure for several years from the “RhodesMustFall” campaign which argues the statue on its facade glorifies racism. The movement stepped up again during last summer's global wave of antiracism protests.

An independent commission set up to investigate the issue had backed the college's original wish to remove the statue.

However the college said on Thursday it had now taken into consideration the challenges of removing the statue. It will accept other proposals to improve equality and diversity among its students and academics. It will also work on the “contextualisation” of the relationship with Rhodes.