WATCH | From 'black fungus' epidemic to Cyclone Tauktae: How India’s crisis is escalating
20 May 2021 - 16:51
A deadly surge of Covid-19 began in India in April, overwhelming hospitals, morgues and crematoriums.
Deaths and cases skyrocketed, reaching a global record for most Covid-related deaths for a country in one day.
Many people died due to oxygen shortages and lack of medical equipment, while others perished waiting for treatment outside full hospitals.
On top of this coronavirus surge, India is now facing even more death and destruction in the form of Cyclone Tauktae and “black fungus”, which are further hampering the nation's recovery process.
