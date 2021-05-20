WATCH | This BBC correspondent's daughter totally stole the show during a TV report
BBC foreign correspondent Anna Holligan usually has all the attention for herself when she does recordings, but her four-year-old daughter Zena stole the show on Sunday, as she laughed and tried to talk during a broadcast.
Holligan delivered an on-camera report about the Eurovision Song Contest recently, and shared a short video of “a few out-takes” on Twitter.
She captioned the bloopers: “Oh the joys of breaking news on a non-school day.”
Oh the joys of breaking news on a non school day.
Look out for the full film running @BBCWorld from 2200CET.
A few out-takes
In a separate post, she shared that she has been trying to juggle work and raising her daughter.
“Four-and-a-half years of juggling work and a child, still trying to nail it. Does anyone, ever?”
And here's the take that made the cut.
If you didn't know she was in the bike, would you even notice?
Four and a half years of juggling work and child, still trying to nail it, does anyone, ever?
Holligan has previously shared similar videos of her child and has received messages from young working moms, thanking her for her bravery and inspiration.
The Standard UK reported that Holligan has had her daughter beside her since she was a few days old.
“I remember recording some radio links with her on my knee, as I was wheeled out of hospital after an emergency C-section.
“She’s usually pretty good at staying relatively quiet for a couple of minutes.
“In this instance, it was close to bedtime and she was excited about talking to our family in Scotland,” she said.
Holligan said she was uncomfortable at first sharing her struggle with juggling work and motherhood, but the Covid-19 pandemic normalised this as more people worked from home.
Last October, Holligan was caught on camera delivering a live broadcast about New Zealand's response to Covid-19 while peeling a tangerine for her daughter.
Ok, didn't realise I was actually in vision while peeling a 🍊Covid19 has normalized working parenthood. Live TV request clashed with school run. In the past I might have said no, this time I tried to juggle