World

WATCH | This BBC correspondent's daughter totally stole the show during a TV report

20 May 2021 - 14:00
BBC correspondent Anna Holligan was interrupted by her daughter during a live crossing on Sunday.
BBC correspondent Anna Holligan was interrupted by her daughter during a live crossing on Sunday.
Image: Twitter/ Anna Holligan

BBC foreign correspondent Anna Holligan usually has all the attention for herself when she does recordings, but her four-year-old daughter Zena stole the show on Sunday, as she laughed and tried to talk during a broadcast.

Holligan delivered an on-camera report about the Eurovision Song Contest recently, and shared a short video of “a few out-takes” on Twitter.

She captioned the bloopers: “Oh the joys of breaking news on a non-school day.”

In a separate post, she shared that she has been trying to juggle work and raising her daughter. 

Four-and-a-half years of juggling work and a child, still trying to nail it. Does anyone, ever?”

Holligan has previously shared similar videos of her child and has received messages from young working moms, thanking her for her bravery and inspiration.

The Standard UK reported that Holligan has had her daughter beside her since she was a few days old.

“I remember recording some radio links with her on my knee, as I was wheeled out of hospital after an emergency C-section. 

“She’s usually pretty good at staying relatively quiet for a couple of minutes.

“In this instance, it was close to bedtime and she was excited about talking to our family in Scotland,” she said. 

Holligan said she was uncomfortable at first sharing her struggle with juggling work and motherhood, but the Covid-19 pandemic normalised this as more people worked from home. 

Last October, Holligan was caught on camera delivering a live broadcast about New Zealand's response to Covid-19 while peeling a tangerine for her daughter. 

READ MORE:

Working 55 hours or more per week poses ‘a serious health hazard’ — study

A World Health Organisation study has shown working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

No looking back as employers try the next big experiment: hybrid offices

Companies have started to pursue true flexibility with the right mix of home and office work
World
2 days ago

How the pandemic is hurting university students’ mental health

The Conversation reports that SA cannot afford to ignore the impact of the pandemic on higher education, especially on students’ health and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X