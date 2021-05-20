WATCH | This BBC correspondent's daughter totally stole the show during a TV report

Holligan has previously shared similar videos of her child and has received messages from young working moms, thanking her for her bravery and inspiration.

The Standard UK reported that Holligan has had her daughter beside her since she was a few days old.

“I remember recording some radio links with her on my knee, as I was wheeled out of hospital after an emergency C-section.

“She’s usually pretty good at staying relatively quiet for a couple of minutes.

“In this instance, it was close to bedtime and she was excited about talking to our family in Scotland,” she said.

Holligan said she was uncomfortable at first sharing her struggle with juggling work and motherhood, but the Covid-19 pandemic normalised this as more people worked from home.

Last October, Holligan was caught on camera delivering a live broadcast about New Zealand's response to Covid-19 while peeling a tangerine for her daughter.